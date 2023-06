STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

CASE NO. and JUDGE

23-10470-DE

Hon Erik Stone

Court address: 151 E. Huron Ave, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779. Court telephone no. 989 734-3268.

Estate of Beverly Belle Page, deceased. Date of birth: April 2, 1929.

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The dec

edent, Beverly Belle Page, died March 25, 2023. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Robert K. Page &/or James R. Page, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 E. Huron Ave, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

June 16, 2023

James R. Page / Robert K. Page

c/o 15058 Long Lake Hwy

Alpena, MI 49707

989 464-0015

Russell L. Rhynard P25608

315 Par Drive

Alpena, MI 49707

989 464-3184