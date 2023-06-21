Nancy Grace Collisi

of Saginaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Sunday, January 1, 2023 at her home with her beloved family by her side. She was 81 years old. Nancy Grace King was born December 10, 1941 in Rogers City to the late Eugene and Grace (Grambau) King. She graduated from Rogers City High School. Nancy, was actively involved with the Girl Scouts of America, Mitten Bay Counsel, and this is where she met her future husband, Warren, while he was active with Boys Scouts of America. She married the love of her life, Warren George Collisi July 1, 1960, together they celebrated 54 years of marriage before his passing June 30, 2014. Nancy and Warren were longtime volunteers with the Saginaw Chapter of the American Red Cross, where they educated the community as a first aid and CPR instructor, teaching classes, giving lectures, also avidly volunteering with the Aid Mobile. Nancy enjoyed many hobbies including her family camping, hiking, sewing, traveling and studying genealogy plus of course watching television and reading. Her family was very important to her and many of her activities included both grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially baking cookies with them. Reading and telling stories and taking them on vacations gave her great joy.

Surviving are her loving son, Timmothy W. Collisi and his fiancée, Anne Drummond of Saginaw; loving daughter, Janet A. Collisi of Saginaw; special family friend, Shelley Macomber of Saginaw; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Timothy) Emerson, Tiffany (Reggie) Jones, Keara (Auxence) Memini and Leah (Adam) Markuson; 11 great-grandchildren, Jeffrey and Harmony Emerson, Trent (Karmen Bicknell) Bast, Vivica, Terrance, and Kimora Memini, Donna Collisi-Ryg, and Olivia, Onnah, Katie and Kenley Jones; a great-great-grandson, Rory Bast; sisters, Sally T. (James) Accetta and Bonnie E. King; a sister-in-law, Judy King; a brother-in-law, Maurice J. “Buzz” (Mary) Collisi; nephews, Michael Collisi and Alec Accetta; and nieces, Laura (Collisi) Goodnoe, Amy (King) Grubaugh, Jill (King) Brisbane, Connie (King) Keyser, Suzanne (Baker) Faico and Angela (Accetta) Tabb. Also surviving are many great-nieces, great-nephews, numerous cousins, extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Grace King; grandparents, George and Alma Grambau; a sister, Catherine Jean Baker; a brother, Wayne E. King, and a brother-in-law, Douglas Mernitz.

Honoring Nancy’s wishes crematio

n has taken place. A memorial service has taken place at Wednesday, January 11, at the Deisler Funeral Home, 2233 Hemmeter Rd. (off State), Saginaw, MI 48603. The Rev. Michele Reno officiated. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Kochville Township Fire Department or the American Red Cross. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at the funeral home or through www.DeislerFuneralHome.com.