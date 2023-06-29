City improvements range from Westminster Park, Avenue of Flags and Erie Street

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The Westminster Park gazebo project has been completed, but there are just a few important items surrounding the historic structure that will bring some fun back to the charming South Third Street park.

Anyone for a game of chess or checkers?

As part of the sidewalk cement work going on earlier in the week that will lead park visitors to the gazebo, there will be 16-by-16-foot chessboard and checkerboard being created. The pieces to the games will be provided by the city.

“The king will be 37-inches tall and the others are a bit shorter,” said city manager Joe Hefele during his update at Rogers City City Hall, June 20. “Half of the chess pieces will have the Rogers City logo on them and the other half will have the Main Street logo. There will be a shed that they will be kept it.”

The gazebo roof had been in desperate need of repair before the community banded together to come up with a $15,000 grant match that got a big boost by the late Mike Peltz, who raised more than $6,000 on his own. The project got off the ground in 2020. Contractor Corey Pszczolkowski of Precision Builders and Masonry completed the roof on the gazebo.

IN OTHER business in Rogers City:

• At the suggestion of mayor Scott McLennan, the Avenue of Flags will see the addition of flags from Great Lakes’ states. City staff had been filling in missing poles with American Flags.

“It used to be that the various fleets would provide a flag,” said McLennan. “The flags of the Great Lakes’ states would be easy to get. That way we could fill all of those up.”

Hefele said he would like the Michigan Main Street board to take over the purchasing of flags.

“The next year, maybe it’s Michigan colleges,” said Hefele. “There is all kinds of different things you can do. If there is a committee handling it, it can be ordered ahead of time.”

“I’m supportive of that, but we are already pushing July now,” said McLennan. “For now, let’s get some state flags up there now, if everyone is good with that.” Everyone on council was and it was approved.

• Council also approved the sale of several items that will be available via an invitation to bid on the city’s website and in the Presque Isle County Advance. This list is as follows:

A 2006 International dump truck 7400 (466 engine, automatic transmission,10-foot underbody blade, tailgate salter, stainless steel box, power angle front plow, approx. 109,000 miles); A 2014 Taurus Victoria (retired police car; approx.108,000 miles); A 2006 Taurus (retired police and marina car; approx. 100,000 miles); John Deere 150 riding lawn mower (2006, 824 hours); Stihl 420C backpack blower; two used rear tires off a backhoe (19.5 x 24 Titans); used welding bench; sailboat (1970s C&C 30-foot; atomic 4 gas engine, GPS autopilot for tiller).

The public bid opening will be July 20 at 1 p.m.

• Hayley Mertz Rose was appointed the Michigan Main Street/Downtown Development Authority board to replace Cory Budnick, who fulfilled her term. Alec Brietzke, who serves as chairman, was reappointed.

McLennan also reappointed Tim Bruning and Dick Adair to the harbor advisory committee.