Jolly Rogers City Pirate Festival features music, parade and fun

A two-day event full of fun is set for Friday and Saturday with the Jolly Rogers City Pirate Festival. The festivities begin with a parade Friday at 6 p.m. beginning at Westminster Presbyterian Church, running up Third Street and ending at the Lakeside Park band shell. Entries are encouraged to line up an hour before the parade and be prepared to have fun.

The event continues with the performance of the popular and talented Petoskey Steel Drum Band at the band shell beginning at 7 p.m. The concert is free and one of the most popular events of the summer featuring the talents of high school students from Petoskey playing in one of their favorite venues.

The Pirate Festival continues Saturday with a free showing of a pirate movie at the Rogers Theater and then back at Lakeside Park with performances by Guy Lewis at noon and 3 p.m.

A scavenger hunt is planned at 1:30 p.m. and face painting will be done alongside kids’ games and a bounce house from 2:30-6 p.m.

To wrap up Saturday

, a musical performance by the Borderline 3 band will start at 7 p.m. at the band shell.