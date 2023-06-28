James Amos Flewelling

James Amos Flewelling, 92, of Bearinger Township passed away peacefully at Medilodge in Rogers City June 26, 2023. He was born September 6, 1930 in Rogers City to Frank and Lucinda (Gaffney) Flewelling. He is survived by three children, Linda (Rocky) DeRoque, Kevin (Amanda) Flewelling and Bruce (Kathy) Flewelling; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; a brother, Frank Flewelling; a sister, Geri Andrzejewski; a brother-in-law, Dale (Peggy) Morrison; many nieces, nephews, loving friends and neighbors. gle_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> gle_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at Immanuel Lutheran Church Sunday, July 2, from 2:30 p.m. through time of his memorial service with the Rev. Keith Lemley officiating. Onaway Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5857 will accord military honors just prior to his memorial service.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed at www.beckfuneralhome.org.