John Maurice “Van” VanMaele

John Maurice "Van" VanMaele, 68, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 12, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 14 years Lisa; four children, Chad (Jen) Heckmann, Amber (Tom) Versosky, Sara VanMaele and Joe (fiancée Taylor) VanMaele; nine grandchildren; three siblings, Vince (Karen) Austin, Paula (Scott) Nix and Scott (Sue) Austin; five nieces and nephews; many cousins; and "daddy's boy" Gunner, who never left his side. Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, June 16, from 4-8 p.m.

Visitation will resume Monday at Mandziuk & Son Funeral Home, 3801 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights, 48314 from 3-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Rene Goupil Catholic Church, 35955 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, 48310.

Military honors and interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

