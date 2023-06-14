Mr. Andre’ Joseph Adair

Mr. Andre' Joseph Adair, 63, of Ypsilanti passed away suddenly June 11, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born December 6, 1959 in Rogers City, the son of Richard Adair and the late Janet (Gordon) Adair. Andre' graduated from Rogers City High School (1978) and continued his education at the University of Michigan (U of M) earning a bachelor degree of political science and economics. April 21,1989 marked Andre's greatest achievement, becoming a father, with the birth of his precious Nicole Felice Adair. He gave "forever" homes to unwanted dogs. Andre' dearly loved his Prince, Malibu and Ju-Ju; second only to his daughter. He was a sports' historian and enjoyed his weekends watching his U of M and Detroit teams, winning many a family sports' pool. Andre' was a vegetarian, inheriting the cooking-to-taste gene from his mother and could create a delicious feast out of leftovers. He was a gentle giant, devoted to those around him. Goodbyes hurt the most when their story is not allowed to be completed, but beautiful souls are never forgotten.

Andre’ is survived by his devoted daughter, Nicole Adair; father, Richard Adair; sisters, Timeen and Rachelle Adair; a brother, Jeremy Adair (Valerie); a niece, Katie Adair; and a nephew, Nick Adair. He is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Adair.

A memorial will be held June 18, at the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club, 171 West Erie St., Rogers City, MI 49779 from 1-4 p.m., please come with love in your heart, a story to tell and a glass in your hand to toast to our dear friend Andre’, taken way too soon.

Thank you for your condolences, the family is requesting that no flowers or plants be sent. To honor Andre please consider donations to either of these two animal rescues: Last Day Dog rescue in Ypsilanti or Liberty’s Dream Animal Rescue in northern Michigan.