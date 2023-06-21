Thomas “Tom” Henry Mulka

Thomas "Tom" Henry Mulka, 83, of Rogers City passed away peacefully June 14, 2023 with his devoted and loving wife of nearly 60 years by his side. Thomas was born in Rogers City May 30, 1940 to Henry and Ruth (Free) Mulka.

Tom is survived by his wife, Nancy of 60 years; three children, Joseph (Sarah) of Rogers City, Sarah (Jason) Stepnitz of Chesterfield and Elaine (Mike) Smith of Waterford; nine grandchildren; a sister, Ann Marie Zimmer of Clare; a sister-in-law Arlene Mulka of Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. through time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Scott Lawler officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors in church immediately following Mass.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Information and online condolences at www.beckfuneralhome.org.