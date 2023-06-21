Viola Janet Petrykowski

Viola Janet Petrykowski, 95, of Posen passed away October 20, 2022 at Northern Pines Assisted Living Center in Grayling. She was born August 3, 1927 in Detroit to Leo and Anna (Hodorowski) Woida. Viola is survived by four children, Susan (William) Cherolis of Santa Claus, Indiana, Nancy (Michael) MacDonald of Livonia, Louise (Martin) Borkowski of Harrison Township and Leo Petrykowski of Eastpointe; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Friends may visit at St. Casimir Catholic Church Friday, June 30, from the time of her rosary at 9:45 a.m. through time of her memorial Mass at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Northern Pines Assisted Living Center, 130 Mary Ann Street, Grayling, Michigan 49738.

Information and online condolences at www.beckfuneralhome.org.