Bernard Charles Heath

Bernard Charles Heath, 96, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona October 13, 2022. He was born to Charles Edward and Beatrice Irene (Peters) Heath in his grandma Heath's birthing room in Gladwin April 19, 1926. Bernard graduated from Hillman High School in 1944 then enlisted in the Army and served with Battery B, 477 Field Artillery Battalion. In 1950 he married Barbara Lois Dehring in Rogers City. They were married for 70 years. Bernard was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Bernard was manager of the Calcite Credit Union from the early 1960s until he retired. Under his management the credit union in the early years was located in his basement on Brege Drive, then moved to Third Street in 1968 to the Foley Building and then to its present-day location. Bernard was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, in his retirement he loved to golf and collect stamps. He is survived by his children, Katy Owen of Visalia, California, Mary Visner of Phoenix, Arizona and Dona Modrzynski of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, Rachel, Allie, Josh, Kristy, Jill, Ray, Becky and Sarah; six great-grandchildren, Moria, Oscar, Luke, Arya, Owen and Callen; his sister, Ruth (Robert) Lake of Charlotte; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Betty Dehring of Rogers City.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barbara; a daughter, Lynn (William) Modrzynski; and a brother.

Friends may visit at St. Ignatius Church Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. through time of his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Charles Donajkowski officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery where the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will offer a military tribute.

A luncheon will follow at St. Ignatius Gymnasium after the burial.

Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.