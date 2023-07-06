Duane Wang

Duane Wang, 79, of Indian River, passed away peacefully the morning of June 22, 2023. Duane was the son of the late Arnold M. Wang and Leona M. Wang. Duane was born in Onaway August 20, 1943 and was raised in Onaway his whole life. Surviving Duane is his brother, Gregory (Bonnie) Wang; sisters, Shelia Chaskey, Jan (Dan) Wilderspin and Joyce (Don) Schlaufman; as well as several nieces and nephews. Duane was preceded in death by both of his parents; a brother, Gary A. Wang; and two nephews, Tony Wilderspin and Kirt Wang.

A hard worker, Duane retired from the Proctor and Gamble paper products plant out of Cheboygan. During his life he was also employed at Gaylord’s Georgia Pacific Co., Great Lakes Tissue and Bussler Engineering. Duane was a longtime board member of the States Workforce Development and the Drug and Alcoholic Rescue Team (DART).

After working for over 41 years, Duane spent his remaining years at his home on Mullet Lake. He enjoyed gardening, restoring classic automobiles and entertaining his family, neighbors and friends. Duane will be remembered for his good sense of humor and sharp wit.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation in honor of Duane, to St. Paul Catholic Church.