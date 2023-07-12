Surrounded by her husband and children, Gladys Ann Purol completed her earthly journey July 7, 2023 after her battle with neuroendocrine carcinoma.

The world was first graced with her presence December 27, 1950 when she was born to Alfred and Eleanor (Klein) Kamyszek.

Upon graduating from Posen High School in 1969, Gladys pursued cosmetology at the Hollywood School of Beauty in Alpena. She married Robert Purol July 11, 1970. Together, they planted their roots in Posen and started their beautiful family. Over the years, her smiling face became well-known throughout the community behind her salon chair and later in life as a clerk at a local convenience store. \\

Gladys was a passionate server, always looking for opportunities to help.\She was a proud member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, the Rosary Sodality and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Ladies Auxiliary. She could be found volunteering at many community functions. She was proud to serve her country by working the polls each election season.

Nothing made her happier than time with her family and especially her grandchildren.\Countless memories were made babysitting, reading stories, playing board games and supporting the grandkids in their extracurricular activities.\She cherished the times they spent together, being sure to fill their pockets with treats for the ride home.\

She shined as a sports’ mom when her children were young, making sure they were at practices and games on time. She was a loyal fan, always cheering from the stands.

Whether it was her own children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews who were participating, she was there to support the team. She also shared her love of the Detroit Tigers and enjoyed watching them with family.

Special moments were had when her sisters, daughters and nieces got together for scrapbooking and candy making.\She also truly enjoyed bird-watching and tending to her flower gardens.\Additionally, Gladys enjoyed sewing, card making, canning and baking. Some of the most loved treats include homemade chocolates, jams, birthday cakes with Saunders frosting, cookies and pickles. These recipes and traditions are now part of her legacy.

She joins her parents, Alfred and Eleanor Kamyszek, sisters Marie Kendziorski and Darlene Peters, and nephew Michael Kamyszek at the heavenly family spitzer table.\

Those missing her most are her husband, Robert; children, Sheila (Toby) Bridges, Randy (Lydia) Purol, Jill (Eric) Bardoni, Tammy Purol and Matthew (Stephanie) Purol; and grandchildren, Nicholas Rissin, Rachel and Mason Bridges, Maxwell and Miles Bardoni, and Bailey and Anthony Purol.\She is also survived by her siblings Elgene (Lee) Dubey, Arthur (Diane) Kamyszek, Doris Carson and Gordon (Dawn) Kamyszek; and countless loving nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins,

neighbors and friends.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, July 14, from 5-8 p.m. where the Rosary Sodality will recite the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m. conducted by The Rev. Tyler Bischoff.

Visitation will resume Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating. Burial will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gladys Purol will be distributed per family wishes to Posen VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Posen Sports Boosters.

Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.