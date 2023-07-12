Paulette Stempky

Paulette Stempky, 69, passed away at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor July 8, 2023. She was born September 16, 1953 in Alpena to Paul and Edith (Haske) Niedzwiecki. Paulette is survived by her husband, Michael Stempky; their children, Kevin (Jennifer) Stempky of Mt. Pleasant, John Stempky of Anchorage, Alaska, Michael Stempky of Howell and Diana (David) Momrik of Alpena; six grandchildren, Mason, Emma, Logan, Connor, Lylah and Gavin; her siblings, Eugene (Kathy) Niedzwiecki, Jerome (Anne) Niedzwiecki, Carl (Sue) Niedzwiecki, Gary (Amy) Niedzwiecki, Thaddeus (Joanne) Niedzwiecki, Stephen Niedzwiecki, Agnes (Jon) Tobias, Angela (John) O'Brien, Tosia (Dave) Thomas and Jan (Andre) Neumann; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edith Niedzwiecki; and her sister, Julie Sokoll.

Paulette was a laborer at LaFarge Presque Isle Quarry until she retired, a wonderful mother and an amazing homemaker. She was a hard worker, she could sew anything, refinish furniture, bake and cook like nobody else and the best cheerleader at all sporting events and dance recitals. Above all she was the best Busia to her grandchildren.

Visitation will take place at Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, July 13) from 3 p.m. through the time of her memorial service at 6 p.m.

Information and online condolences are available at www.beckfuneralhome.org.