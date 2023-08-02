Antoinette “Toni” Lutz Warnock of Venice, Florida was born in Detroit February 10, 1927 to Francesco Anthony Petrucci and Caterina Urbano. At 96 she peacefully passed away July 26, 2023 with family at her side in Venice.

She was raised one of 12 siblings in a traditional Italian family. All of her siblings predeceased her in death. She was widowed twice, her first husband, Peter J Lutz Jr. passed away in 1975. They were married for 30 years and had six children, Kathleen Rocker, Sharon (Harold) Veatch, Sally Hirzel, Patricia (Renato) Marchesi, Peter (Sandee) Lutz III and Kenneth (Denise) Lutz. She met and married her second husband, Bill Warnock in California in 1980. They owned and operated the Jim Billy’s Parkside Store in Rogers City. In 1991 they moved to Virginia where they lived until he passed away in 2017. She was a stepmother to Shawn Warnock.

She loved being a grandmother to her 17 grandchildren, Jay (Denise) Rocker, Joel Rocker, Kara Holder, Dean (Patricia) Veatch, Shanda (Jason) Miller, Stephen (Sondra) Hirzel, Brandon (Ema) Hirzel, Jessica (Chuck) Morgan, Rachel (Silas) Levise, Cory (Brett) Lepley, Peter (Emily) Lutz, Samantha (Jeff) Chew, Natasha (John) Zakshesky, Brittany (Travis Smolinski) Lutz, and Billy, Austin and Danica Warnock. She was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild, Nicholas, Justin, Ashley, Savanna, Tye, Amelia, Joseph, Rosalee, Sophia, Matthew, Skylar and Everly.

She was equal parts spunk, glamor, gypsy and grit blended together with lots of love and kindness. Following the depression years, she began her first job at 16 as a telephone operator to help support her family.

She was an avid reader and was extremely knowledgeable about many subjects and never missed an opportunity to out guess the contestants on “Jeopardy.”

She loved playing cards an

d going to the Casino. Aunt Toots enjoyed connecting with many nieces and nephews on Facebook. Her greatest joy came from spending time with family and cooking for them.

As the matriarch of the Petrucci clan she carried on the family traditions and passed them along to her family. She will be remembered for her loving and giving nature and be missed greatly by all that knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request tribute donations be made to the St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery (https://www.theca- puchins.org/donate)