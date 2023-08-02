Kenneth “Kenny” Raymond Parsons, passed away peacefully at the age of 48 July 29, 2023, in Gaylord. Born June 28, 1975, in Lansing, Kenny was a beloved son, father, nephew, cousin and friend who will be remembered for his selfless, loving and kind nature.

Kenny was the cherished son of Bobbi (Larry) Cornell and the late Carl Parsons. He was a loving father to his daughter, Emalee Parsons, who was the apple of his eye. Kenny also leaves behind his uncles, Gordie (Robin) Strong and Larry (Linda) Dean; his aunt, Linda Dolton; his cousins, Robby (Jane) Dolton, P.J. (Sara) Dolton, Kris (Mike) Smith, Katie (Ben) Strong and Clayton (Tiffany) Strong; and Emalee’s mother and Kenny’s longtime friend, Sarah Parsons. Kenny’s special love, Aprille Williamson, and her three daughters also held a significant place in his heart and life.

Kenny loved to be outdoors hunting or hanging out at his camp watching his favorite movies, especially James Bond. His passion for natural resources and the environment led him to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in geology – environmental option from Lake Superior State University. He spent his life working in this profession and committed his time to helping his community with natural resources.

A proud Michigan State University Spartans’ fan, Kenny was an enthusiastic supporter of the basketball and football teams. His love for sports also extended to golf, where he spent countless sunny afternoons perfecting his swing and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow golfers.

Kenny enjoyed taking in a movie. His affinity for James Bond films was well-known among his friends and family, leading to many lively discussions and debates about the best Bond actor. Kenny also loved hunting, spending time at his camp which allowed him to appreciate the beauty of nature and the thrill of the hunt.

Apart from his interests and passions, what truly defined Kenny was his selfless, loving and kind demeanor. He was the kind of person who would go out of his way to help others, often putting the needs of others before his own. His love for his family and friends was evident in his actions and words, and he was known for his ability to bring joy and comfort to those around him.

Kenny’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, but his memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. His legacy of love, laughter, kindness and selflessnes

s will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have known him. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the life of a man who truly made a difference in the world around him. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will forever be a part of us.

Kenny is at McWilliams Funeral Home where family received friends Wednesday, August 2.

Visiting will resume today (Thursday) at Immanuel Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James Erickson officiating.

Memorial donations can be made to the family to help with Emalee’s education fund.