Barbara Lois Wcisel

Barbara Lois Wcisel, 81, of Belknap Township passed away at home August 27, 2023. She was born March 16, 1942 in Belknap Township to Norman and Lois (Wirgau) Hopp. She is survived by her daughter, Christy (Paul) Mamp of Hillman; a granddaughter; two brothers, Norman Jr. (Deb) Hopp and Ronny (Leann) Hopp; two sisters-in-law, Mable Kania and Lorraine (Jim) Smigelski; a brother-in-law, Harry (Lois) Wcisel; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service took place Wednesday at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery in Belknap Township with the Rev. Paul Boerger officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church in memory of Barbara Wcisel.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.