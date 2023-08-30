Mary Smolinski, 98, of Posen passed away peacefully at home August 27, 2023. She was born May 29, 1925 in Hamtramck to Frank and Mary (Stema) Gutowski.

Mary is survived by six children, Theresa Lauzon of Posen, Susan (Raymond) Wojcik of Chicago, Richard Smolinski of Posen, Daniel (Marlene) Smolinski of Lachine, Carol (Richard) Nelson of Iowa and Joyce (Keith) Quade of Posen; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

