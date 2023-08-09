Katherine “Katie” Kroll,

Katherine “Katie” Kroll, 70, of Posen Passed away at home August 3, 2023. She was born December 4, 1952 in Rogers City to Benjamin and Mildred (Greka) Woloszyk. Katie graduated from Catholic Central High School in Alpena. She enjoyed sewing, visiting with friends and family and staying in touch with her children and grandchildren’s activities. Her church family was a big part of her life. She is survived by three children, Anthony (Dawn) Kroll of Edmore, Anna (Eric) Soik of Posen and Philip (LeeAnne) Kroll of Mason; seven grandchildren, Apryl (Kyle) Waite, Luke Kroll, Elsie Kroll, Owen Kroll, Ethan Soik, Alexander Soik and PJ Kroll; 10 siblings, Monica Woloszyk, Lauren (Robert) Hein, Anita (Gordon) Wozniak, Benjamin Woloszyk Jr., Bernadine Grambau, Carlene Woloszyk, Anthony (Jamie) Woloszyk, Elgene (Scott) Bishop, Jeaninne Oliver and Juliann (David) Kamysiak; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. pt' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> pt' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

Katie was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Mildred; a brother-in-law, Mark Oliver; and a niece, Heather Grambau.

Friends may visit at the Alpena Seventh-day Adventist Church Sunday, August 13, from 10 a.m. through time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Austin officiating.

Inurnment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Alpena Seventh-day Adventist Church in memory of Katie Kroll.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Information and online condolences are available at www.beckfuneralhome.org.