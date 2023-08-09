Monday, August 14, 2023

Obituaries 

Raynard Lee Chojnacki

Raynard Lee Chojnacki, 60, of Alpena passed away February 15, 2023. 

Raynard was born August 14, 1962, in Alpena to the late Raymond and Alice (Budnick) Chojnacki.

Raynard is survived by his three children, Ashley (Glenn) Parker, Amber Skierski and Anthony Chojnacki (Robert); seven grandchildren; and three brothers and three sisters; and many nieces and nephews. 

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Edward and Glen and his sister Bernadine. A Celebration of Life will be held at Maple Ridge Hall August 19, from 2 to 7 p.m.