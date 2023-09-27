Anthony Frank Kandal Sr., a courageous and adventurous soul, passed away September 23, 2023, in Flint. Born June 23, 1944, in Belknap Township, he was a man full of life, that had a love for the great outdoors.

Anthony, known by his close ones as a handy and brave individual, had a zest for life that was infectious. He spent many years at General Motors Co. before his retirement, earning respect and admiration from his colleagues for his dedication and commitment.

Anthony had a profound love for the outdoors. An avid outdoorsman, he cherished the times he spent hunting and exploring nature. His adventurous spirit was evident in his love for such activities, which he often shared with his family and friends. His stories of his outdoor adventures were a testament to his bravery and passion for life.

; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->