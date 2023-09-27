Muriel Anne Roeske

Muriel Anne Roeske finished her journey in this life June 5, 2023 in Pleasant Hill, Iowa at 94 years of age. She was born November 19, 1928. Muriel and her husband, Clyde Roeske were longtime residents of Rogers City. She was a daughter of George and Anne (Cartwright) MacDonald of Hessel and is survived by six of her siblings, Kenneth, Norma, Margaret, Kathryn, Judith and Paul; four children, Mary Lynn, Connie, David and Timothy; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loving friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister; a son-in-law; and many extended family and friends. or_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> or_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Monday, October 9, at the Beck Funeral Home in Rogers City with visiting beginning at 1 p.m.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City.

Donations may be made to Special Olympics in her memory.

Information and online can be found condolences at www.beckfuneralhome.org.