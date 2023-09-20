Kevin E. Bartsch

Kevin E. Bartsch, 64, of Rogers City passed away March 1, 2023 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. He was born February 3, 1959 in Dearborn to Erwin "Duck" and Helen (Kus) Bartsch.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Pam; two sisters, Barb Fritz of Howell and Denise (Clint) Cunningham of Grand Blanc; and his four-legged companion, Ginger; as well as many cousins.

A Celebration of Life will take placeSunday, September 24, from 1-5 p.m. at Kelly’s Venture Inn.

Information and online condolences at www.beckfuneralhome.org.