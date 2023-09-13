Ervin Alfred Felax

Ervin Alfred Felax, 80, of Moltke Township passed away peacefully at home September 12, 2023. He was born July 19, 1943 in Moltke Township to Harry and Rosalie (Tulgestke) Felax. Ervin was a diesel mechanic who enjoyed working on tractors, farm machinery and woodworking. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; a nephew, Allen "Buck" (Val) Felax; two nieces, Shelley (Eddie) English and Kristin Slabiak. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Roger Fleming, Robert (Kelly) Burr and Randy (Patty) Burr; a sister-in-law, Carole (Gary) Jelinek; and their families.

Ervin was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Rosalie; a brother, Allen; a sister, Dorothy Fleming; and a brother-in-law, Roger Burr.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Visitation will resume Monday at Immanuel Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Keith Lemley officiating.

Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Ervin Felax. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.