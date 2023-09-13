Marion “Mickie” Sidelinker

Marion “Mickie” Sidelinker, 81, of Onaway, died Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord. or_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> or_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Scott) Hojnacki of Port Huron and Kimberly Rose Norman of Warren; a son, Richard “Butch” (Veronica) Norman of Millersburg; a stepdaughter, Deborah Sidelinker of Hillman; as well as nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.