Marion “Mickie” Sidelinker
Marion “Mickie” Sidelinker, 81, of Onaway, died Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Scott) Hojnacki of Port Huron and Kimberly Rose Norman of Warren; a son, Richard “Butch” (Veronica) Norman of Millersburg; a stepdaughter, Deborah Sidelinker of Hillman; as well as nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.