Diane L. Parker, 66, of Millersburg passed away peacefully at Medilodge in Rogers City September 11, 2023. She was born September 10, 1957 in Onaway to Leonard and Esther (Arkwood) Parker.

Diane is survived by two daughters, Sue Dougherty and Rose Parker; a brother, Don Parker; a niece; and a nephew.

vascript'>