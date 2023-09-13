Rex Pope

Rex Pope passed away September 9, 2023. He was born in Onaway, raised in Millersburg and lived in Ludington. He is survived by adoring wife of 41 years, Jeanette Pope; his best friend and son, Joshua Pope; his sister, Suzanne Foster; and a brother, Robert Pope.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, charities may be directed to Mason County P.A.W.S. Arrangements were entrusted to Beck Funeral Home of Rogers City, Michigan.

Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.