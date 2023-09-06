Opal Elizabeth Reese, Opal was born August 28, 2023 at 8:05 a.m. into the arms of her father and mother, Caleb and Diamond (Iverson) Reese.

She came into the world with a fighting spirit defying all odds. Original reports were she would be stillborn or pass within hours of life but with God’s grace he saw fit to let us keep her for five days.

In those five days she united thousands of people in prayer of all faiths, denominations and without bounds, her smiles were so beautiful and contagious that if you saw one your heart would instantly melt and you could not help but love her. Her mission in this life was short but will never be forgotten by the ones who were touched by her.

She was called to heaven quietly from home in the arms of her parents and family on Friday the 1st of September 2023 at 5:03 p.m.

She fought to survive with the loving care of her mother, Diamond Reese and relentless prayers of her father, Caleb Reese.

Also, grandmother, Bethany Iverson and grandfather, Chris Iverson; two uncles, Christopher and Avery Iverson; great-grandparents, Gene and Kathy Hammill of Sandusky; grandparents, Lorie and Stan Reese of Posen; great-grandparents, E

ldon and Sally Knopf; aunt Autumn and uncle Justin Madsen; aunt Jolene and uncle Kaleb St. Charles of Alpena;as well as five cousins, Keegan, Gracelyn and Brody Bushy of Alpena, and Jackson and Frankie St. Charles of Alpena.

She made an impact on everyone who heard her story and she will not be forgotten by those she loved and was loved by.

Friends may visit at Beck Funeral home in Rogers City Sunday, September 10, from 4-7 p.m. with a service at 6 p.m. There will be fellowship during and afterwards, come celebrate this precious life with the family.

Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.