Rebecca “Becky” Jean Newsted

Rebecca "Becky" Jean Newsted, 67, of Onaway, died at home, unexpectedly Saturday, September 23, 2023. Becky is survived by her son, Kirk C. Newsted Jr. ("Kirkie") of Onaway; brothers, Leaton (Judy) Stevens, Ed Stevens, Dale Stevens, Clay (Jeannie) Stevens and Mike Chaskey, all of Onaway, and Tom "TJ" (Diane) Baker of Spokane, Washington; stepbrothers, James (Ginny) Chaskey of California and Rodney (Glenda) Chaskey of St. Clair Shores; and nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 7, at Tower Hall. Elder Thelma Curtis will officiate.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Becky to her family to help with final expenses. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.