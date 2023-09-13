Stanley Raymond Darga

Stanley Raymond Darga, 99, of Posen passed away September 11, 2023 at Medilodge in Alpena. He was born July 23, 1924 in Pulawski Township to Frank and Rosa (Worgt) Darga. On June 25, 1949 he married Eleanore Tulgetske at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Rogers City and then moved to Flint where they raised their family. Stanley and Eleanore returned to Posen following his retirement from Consumers Power Company. Stanley is survived by nine children, Deborah (Brian) Plummer of Columbiaville, Cheryl (Arthur) Ciarkowski of Grand Lake, Stanley (Judith) Darga of Waterloo, Indiana, Michael Darga of Lapeer, Brian Darga of Ravenna, Cynthia (Sam) Palazzola of Rockvale, Tennessee, John (Alicia) Darga of Clio, Kevin (Jennifer) Darga of Davison and Pam (Leah Raffaelli) of Davison; 68 grand and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pauline Idalski of Rogers City.

He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanore; a daughter, Jennifer; and 10 siblings.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday from 4-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Stanley Darga.

