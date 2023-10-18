Gerald Leroy Wagner, 87, of Metz passed away October 5, 2023, at home.

He was born August 15, 1936, in Rogers City to Anthony and Louise (Kohsman) Wagner.

Gerald graduated from Rogers City High School in 1955.\He enlisted in the Navy where he served for three years on the supply ship U.S.S. Alstede. After his service in the Navy, he returned home and married Yvonne (Hein) August 15, 1959, at St. Dominic Catholic Church. He attended barber school in Detroit and after graduating he accepted a job in Farwell where he worked for several years. Returning to Rogers City, he sailed for two years before working at the Plastic Plant (Cadillac Products), and established Jerry’s Barber Shop in Hawks. Eventually he got a job at Michigan Limestone Operations (Calcite), where he retired from in 1995.

After retiring Gerald continued to cut hair at his barbershop in Hawks, eventually closing it after 50 plus years. He was a very active member of St. Dominic Catholic Church with his wife Yvonne.\ He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed hunting, woodworking and traveling.

Mr. Wagner is survived by his four sons, Gerald (Anna) of Rogers City, Robert of Metz, Richard (Kikki) of Rogers City and Mitchell (Lori) of Saginaw; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two siblings, Wallace (Joan) of Traverse City and Harlan of Utica.\He is also survived by many in-laws; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Louise; wife, Yvonne; a daughter, Valerie; a brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Thelma Wagner; a s

ister and brother-in-law, Grace and Jack Venzloff; a brother, Delmar; and a sister-in-law, Rose Wagner.

Friends may visit St. Dominic Catholic Church Friday, October 20, from 10 a.m. through the time of his memorial Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Charlie Donajkowski officiating.

Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will offer a military tribute immediately following.

Interment will follow at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Dominic Catholic Church or McLaren Hospice in memory of Gerald Wagner.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Information and online condolences can be found at www.beckfuneralhome.org.