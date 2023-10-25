Thomas “Tom” R. Hillis

Thomas "Tom" R. Hillis, 77, of Onaway, died Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. He is survived by his children who Tom considered to be the greatest accomplishment in his life, Jack (Krista) Hillis of Maryland, Lee (Warren) Doss of Port Huron, Daniel (Lauren) Hillis, also of Port Huron, Jon (Julie) Hillis of Fresno, California, Brandy (James) Warner of Imlay City, and Dennis Hillis and Kimberly Hillis, both of Onaway; as well as his 14 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and many cousins and friends.

No services are planned as Tom will be honored by his family privately.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.