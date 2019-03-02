RC City Council proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR

MEETING OF THE

ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL

CHAMBERS ON

JANUARY 22, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 6 p.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve the agenda with the addition of the repair of Well No. 8 and a closed session. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of January 10, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Fuhrman, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $169,253.67 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

WORKSHOP – FY2019-2020 FISCAL YEAR BUDGET

City Mgr. Hefele reviewed the first draft of the budget and what has been included in it. The PEG Channel was discussed. The pavilion bathroom remodel is also under consideration. Discussion was had on the pension obligation bonds.

CITY HALL COMPUTER UPGRADES

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-14

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the proposal from Northern Technology Services for upgrades to seven computers at City Hall with the amount not to exceed $1,700.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

LAKESIDE PARK PAVILION UPGRADES

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-15

Bielas/Nowak, to approve the bid from Karsten Electric in the amount of $2,690 for upgrades to the three fuse boxes at the Lakeside Park pavilion.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ABATEMENT DISTRICTS

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-16

Nowak/Adair, to ask staff to take the steps necessary to schedule a public hearing in consideration of the creation of the districts.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman and Nowak, the motion carried. McLennan abstained.

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-17

Nowak/Adair, to allow Mayor McLennan to abstain from the resolution in regard to the abatement district. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADVERTISING REQUESTS – PI NEWSPAPERS

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-18

Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve a ¼ page ad in the 2019 Presque Isle County Advance Visitors’ guide, but no ad in the wedding supplement. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

VFD – WELL NO. 8

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-19

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the purchase of Variable Frequency Drive from Windemuller in the amount of $7,385. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION:

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-20

Bielas/Nowak, to enter into Closed Session to

discuss union negotiations.

ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 7:20 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 7:30 p.m. no action was taken.

Upon reconvening in Open Session roll call was taken and everyone was in attendance.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:31 p.m.

TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.