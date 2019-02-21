Robert Wayne Harris

Robert Wayne Harris, 60, of Lowell, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack. He was a loving husband, father and brother. Robert is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sandy; a daughter, Melissa R. Harris; sisters, Dawn (David) Wright, Kelly (Jay) Nowak, Connie Campbell, Wendy (Russ) Miller and Bobbi Lynn (Scott) Keiser; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sharon Harris; and sister, Melanie Harris.

He will be remembered by those who knew him for his love of NASCAR, classic cars, music, history, eagles, and more than anything, his family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 2, from 1-4 p.m. at the Flat River Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8303, 3124 Alden Nash Ave. SE, Lowell, MI 49331.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Robert’s name to the American Heart Association, 27777 Franklin Rd. #1150, Southfield, MI 48034. Funeral arrangements provided by Roth-Gerst Funeral Home, www.gerstfuneralhomes.com.