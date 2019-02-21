Roger Lee Andrzejewski

Roger Lee Andrzejewski, 63, of Hillman, passed away unexpectedly at his home February 5, 2019. He was born November 30, 1955 to Michael and Sophie Andrzejewski. Roger graduated from Posen High School in 1973. Roger worked at Wayne Wire Cloth Products for 41 years. Roger enjoyed NASCAR, gardening, and visiting with family and friends. Roger is survived by his mother, Sophie Andrzejewski of Posen; siblings, Colleen (Ken) Smolinski of Posen and Audrey Andrzejewski of Shreveport, California; nephews, Jesse (Lacey) Smolinski and Shaun (Laura) Smolinski; nieces, Brandi (Adam) Webber and Mysti Mann; great-nieces, Makhenna, Ellaure, Skyelar and Izabella; and great-nephews, Jack, Phineas and Dusty. !-- google_ad_client = 'pub-9805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> !-- google_ad_client = 'pub-9805586299390794.'; google_alternate_color = 'FFFFFF'; google_ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael; and his special companion, Connie Williams.

A celebration of life will be held in Roger’s memory in the spring. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages can be sent via our Web site at www.greenfuneralhomes.com.