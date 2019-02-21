Leonard Theodore Gabrysiak, 88, of Rogers City passed away at home February 13, 2019.

He was born July 8, 1930 in Rogers City to Martin and Frances (Gappa) Gabrysiak.

Lenny served in the United States Army from June of 1956 through June of 1958.

After returning home he married Patricia Mulka at St. Ignatius Catholic Church June 27, 1958. He was one of the last surviving crewmen from the Cedarville.

Following his retirement from the post office he enjoyed his position as “Hilltop Supervisor” at St. Ignatius Catholic School during recess.

Lenny enjoyed gardening, working in the woods and spending time with the Indians.

Mr. Gabrysiak is survived by his son, Leonard Gabrysiak II of Rogers City.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, December 1, 2011; five brothers, Frank, Eugene, Clarence, Stan and Martin; and his sister, Virginia Mulka.

Visitation was at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Tuesday, February 19, through time of his memorial Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars offered a military tribute at church following Mass.

Inurnment will take place in the spring next to his wife at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, School or Great Lakes Lore Museum in memory of Leonard Gabrysiak.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

