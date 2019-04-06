Emily Jane Ratkowiak, 89, of Lapeer, formerly of Posen, entered eternal peace Wednesday March 6, 2019.

She was born May 5, 1929 to the late Stanley and Rose (Rygwelski) Wozniak in Posen. Emily was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and the Rosary Society. She loved playing bingo as well as taking her chances on the “Vibrant 7’s.”

Emily is survived by her children, Janice (Larry) Hammonds, Margaret (Bruce) Whitaker, Sharon (Don) Lusk, Kathleen (Larry) Collier, Anthony (Marilyn) Ratkowiak, Steven (Theresa) Ratkowiak and Karen (John) Yarnall; grandchildren, Jason (Adriana), Keri, Sean, Chad, Bruce Jr., Linda (Scott), Derrick (Shelly), Matthew, John, Jennifer (Ernie), Jeanette, Dion (fiancée Heather Kane), Darren (Megan), Emily, Abigail, Seth, Steven (Elichia), Sarah (Juan), John, Henry (Lori) and Jacqueline (Joe); great-grandchildren, Micah, Rain, Payton, Samantha, Joseph, Cole, Jacob, Nicholle, Dylan, Joseph Lee, Alyssa, Michael, Justine, Juliana, Jeremy, Shayla, Ashlee, Madison, Austin,

Aubrey, Oliver, Penny, Ella, Ezra, Xander, Selah, Elias, Nicholas, Allie and Joey; five siblings, Gertie Dembny, Theresa Purol, Stanley (Virginia) Wozniak, Blanche Meyers and Raymond (Laurie) Wozniak; a brother-in-law, John Misiak; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Mantyk.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; a son, Joseph Stanley; and siblings and in-laws, Cash (Helen) Wozniak, Anna (Myron) Konwinski, Phil (Lillian) Wozniak, Frank (Esther Krajniak) Wozniak, Eddie Dembny, Clara (Alex) Gajsiewicz, John Purol, Martha Misiak, Esther (John) Momrik, Raymond (Butch) Meyers and Loretta (Elmer) Lewandowski.

Emily has been taken for cremation from McWilliams Funeral Home. Family will receive friends from noon until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Posen Saturday, April 6, with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.