Richard L. “Bo” Beaudett, 78, of Rogers City passed away peacefully in his sleep at home April 5, 2019.

He was born October 26, 1940 in Detroit to Jack and Vera (Stocks) Beaudett.

Bo is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faylene; patient and lovin

g father of three sons, Stephen (Kellee), Darrell (Darline) and Timothy (Gabrielle); caring gramps to Anthony, Matthieu (Chrystal), Autumn, Jared, Brianna, Miranda, Cailey and Nathan; great-grandpa to L.J., Clynton and Eliana; and a brother, James.

He served in the United States Air Force. Bo retired from DTE after 38 years. He was a member of the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club. An avid fisherman who caught the “Big One” in 2003. He enjoyed hunting, playing the stock market, the Rogers City Harbor and his family.

Private services took place at the Beck Funeral Home.

