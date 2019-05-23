Carole Lynn Orr, 69, of Pulawski Township passed from this life May 17, 2019 with her faithful dog Hannah by her side.

She was born January 9, 1950 in Detroit to Eugene and Helen (Micek) Kapa.

She will be greatly missed by her daughters, Ann

ette (Craig) Cantrell and Jeanna (Ron) Herron; a son, Bill Novak; a daughter, Kristyn (Rick) Dahn; a son, Dwayne (Karen) Orr; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Eugenia (Jerome) Andrews; brothers, Gary (Carolyn) Kapa and Dennis (Pat) Kapa; a sister-in-law, Sherilee Kapa; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, May 23) from 3 p.m. until time of her memorial at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Carole’s family.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.