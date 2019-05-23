Leonard L. LaFave, 79, of Onaway, died at home Saturday, May 18, 2019. The son of Leonard C. and Effie (Peters) LaFave, Leonard was born at home January 21, 1940.

He married Twila Romaine Isiminger April 22, 1960 in Onaway at the United Methodist Church parsonage. Blessed with 54 years of marriage, Twila preceded Leonard in death May 16, 2014.

A lifelong resident of Onaway, Leonard was well-known in the community. He graduated from Onaway High School in 1958 and worked at Presque Isle Electric for 36 years. Leonard retired in 1994 from his position as manager of the right-of-way department. While working at Presque Isle Electric, Leonard also sold real estate for State Wide, served on the credit committee of the Onaway Community Federal Credit Union, was a volunteer ambulance attendant, and served as chairman of the Presque Isle County Commissioners. He later worked at Onaway Auto and Finance. Devoted to his Christian faith and a longtime member of Onaway Baptist Chapel, Leonard was very active in his church, serving as an usher and being involved in many church committees and activities.

An avid outdoorsman, Leonard enjoyed hunting, fishing and picking morel mushrooms. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with the guys where there were plenty of practical jokes, mischief, and a lot of laughs. Leonard’s great sense of humor always made for an amusing adventure and was even apparent in the name of his fishing boat, Meals on Reels. Quite a lucky fellow, Leonard had a reputation for winning at the casino and on lottery and raffle tickets. He had his private pilot’s license for many years but may have preferred his riding lawn mower to flying his plane. Leonard would spend hours mowing the lawn and fields, as well as the ditches along Glasier Road. His family thinks there could have been an unsaid friendly competition with his neighbor as to who could mow more lawn.

Leonard loved his family dearly and was well-loved in return. Admired and respected by his daughters, grandchildren, siblings and nieces and nephews, Leonard was someone who would listen and not judge. He gave advice when asked for and informed others of their opinions. A man who was honest and had great integrity, Leonard gave of himself. He was pleased to serve his community, his church, his family, and most of all, his God.

Surviving Leonard are his two daughters, Marcy Lynn Gordier and Sheri Diane LaFave, both of Onaway; grandchildren, Sarah Byrley and Kristina Romaine (Arthur) Tulgetske, both of Onaway and Andrew (Alejandra) LaFave of Sebring, Florida; great-grandchildren, MicahJames Andrew, Elyzabeth R

omaine, Giselle, Alexis Twila, Onaka and Arthur “Freddie.”Leonard also leaves his brother, Larry (Betty) LaFave of Onaway and Missouri; many nieces and nephews; his lady friend, Charlotte Streeter of Tower; son-in-law, Don Wiggins; grandson, Edward “Red” Caston; and many friends.

Leonard was preceded in death by his wife, Twila; sisters, Cecile Minniear and Sharon Alfsen; sons-in-law, James Andrew Byrley and Raymond Gordier; father, Leonard C. LaFave; mother, Effie LaFave Brooks; and stepfather, Linn Brooks.

Visitation will be at the Chagnon Funeral Home from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday May 24. The funeral service will also be held at Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday, May 25, at 11 a.m. Leonard’s brother, Larry LaFave, and the Rev. David Rogers, will officiate. Leonard’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Leonard to his family.