Mark Joseph Gorlewski, 63, of Posen passed away at home May 16, 2019.

He was born September 19, 1955 in Rogers City to Leo and Frances (Pokorski) Gorlewski.

On June 14, 2002 he married Wanda Elowsky. Mark loved hunting, fishing, cooking and going for rides on his motorcycle. He also enjoyed seeing hi

s grandchildren. Mark sailed with the Great Lakes Fleet for almost 42 years.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda; two children, Jennifer Idalski and

Jessica (Andrew) Roznowski; five grandchildren, Haylee, Rachael and

Isaac Idalski, and Meredith and Kaelyn Roznowski; a sister, Marylou (Gerald) Schlak; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Frances; a brother, Jeffery; an uncle, Phillip Pokorski; and an aunt, Rose Darga.

Per Mark’s request no services are planned.

Memorials may be given to his wife for a charity to be selected later. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.