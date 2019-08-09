Patricia May Adrian, 90, of Alpena passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home.

Patricia May Leszinske was born in Rogers City December 22, 1928 to the late Adolph and Esther (Glazer) Leszinske.

On April 23, 1949, she married Dale T. Adrian Sr. He preceded her in death August 23, 1993.

Patricia worked at State Farm Insurance, retiring in 1987. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Alpena Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and was past president of the Girls Club.

Surviving are her son, Dale (D’Anne) Adrian; four grandchildren, Amber (Matthew) Brodersen, and Zachary, Nicholas and Trey Adrian; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry

(Shirley) Leszinske; a sister, Sally Doran; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Leszinske and Jean Leszinske.

Mrs. Adrian was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jane; twin, Robert Leszinske; siblings, Dorothy Pardike, Paul Leszinske, William Leslie and Thomas Leszinske.

Memorial visitation will take place Saturday, August 10, at St. Anne Church of All Saints Parish from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon with the Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating.

Arrangements have been handled by the Bannan Funeral Home.

Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rogers City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club or MidMichigan Medical Center-Alpena Auxiliary.