Raymond “Ray” L. Nowicki, 91, of Rogers Township passed away August 4, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

He was born September 30, 1927 in Rogers Township to Stephen and Emma (Haske) Nowicki.

On June 23, 1951 he married Joyce Wenzel at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Ray was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Ray is survived by three daughters, Gail (Jerry) Meddaugh of Ossineke, Marsha (Tim) Wirgau of Rogers Township and Christine Clark of Rogers City; six grandchildren, Raymond Meddaugh, Melissa (Jon) Schulze, Vicki Wirgau, Andrew Wirgau, Steven (Marcie) Gabara and Sam (Kim) Gabara; six great-grandsons, Braden Gabara, Ezekiel Wirgau, Elijah Schulze, Tyler Gabara, Zachary White and Eithan Schulze; and three great-granddaughters, Danielle Meddaugh, Taylor Gabara and Ellie Schulze.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Emma; wife, Joyce; and an infant daughter, Louise Ann; a brother, Stanley Nowicki; four si

sters, Blanche Kuznicki, Margaret Smolinski, Beatrice Muszynski and Bernadine Bruski; and two sons-in-law, Joseph Gabara and Roger Clark.

Friends visited at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, August 7, from 5-8 p.m. with Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 p.m.

Visitation will resume on Thursday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating.

Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School in memory of Raymond Nowicki.

