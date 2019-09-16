Daniel Griffin

Daniel Griffin, 81, of Rogers City passed away September 4, 2019 at Medilodge in Rogers City. He was born March 10, 1938 in Detroit to James and Johanna (Kavanaugh) Griffin. Dan is survived by two sisters, Joan Fascetti of Fort Myers, Florida and Mary Ann (Timothy) Craddock of Millersburg; a sister-in-law, Patricia Griffin; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will take place at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery in Southfield Wednesday, September 25, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Daniel Griffin.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.