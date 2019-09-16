Harold Edward Spens

Harold Edward Spens, 85, of Rogers Township passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home September 10, 2019. He was born June 11, 1934 in Rogers Township to Edward and Ethel (Banks) Spens. On April 24, 1954 he married Joan Garno in Rogers City. He retired as a mechanic from the Presque Isle County Road Commission in 1994. Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time in the woods during the winter and working at his saw mill on the family farm. He is survived by his wife, Joan; six children, Denise (Ken) Kennedy, Dennis (Deb) Spens, Rich Spens, Tim (Cyndi) Spens, Brian (Jill) Spens, and Andy (Anne) Spens; seven grandchildren, Aaron (Karen) Spens, Mike (Sarah) Spens, Kevin Kennedy, Dawna Kennedy, David (Loren) Kennedy, Margaret Spens, and Jesse (Krystin) Ripper; and seven great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ethan, Emilee and Evangelene Spens, Rielle and Mikena Spens and Grace Rose Kennedy. 'text/javascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> 'text/javascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ethel; and his brother, Gleason.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Thursday, September 12,from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation resumed Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke Township Friday until time of his funeral with the Rev. Phillip Phifer officiating.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in memory of Harold Spens. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.