Calvin E. Swett, 93, of Black Lake (Onaway), died at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

The son of Earl and Palagia Victoria (Mushinski) Swett, Calvin was born in Onaway February 12, 1926.

He married Vivian Helen Kehl June 18, 1949 in Alma. Through the years Calvin and Vivian lived several places throughout the United States and Michigan, but Calvin’s heart was always in Onaway. He eventually retired from his position as vice president of sales at Marlette Home, Inc. and moved permanently to his place on Black Lake.

A veteran of U.S. Army and the recipient of the Purple Heart award, Calvin served in Europe during World War II.

He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and getting together with friends to play cards, as well as watching the Detroit Tigers. Quite set in his ways, Calvin had a strong point of view which seemed to get more robust as the years passed.

He was kind and generous with the biggest heart for helping others, even people he did

n’t know. He loved people and believed in worthy causes, contributing often to the food bank in Onaway. With his friendly disposition he easily made conversation with anyone he met.

Surviving Calvin are his two sons, Robert W. (Marianna) Swett of Millersburg and Thomas E. (Susan) Swett of Black Lake; grandchildren, Eric, Amber, Jason, Tyler and Ryan; as well as seven great-grandchildren. Calvin was preceded in death by his wife in 2006; and a brother, Wayne.

Calvin’s memory will be honored privately in a graveside service at Waverly Township Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Calvin to the Courtesy Club Food Bank, P.O. Box 349, Onaway, MI 49765.