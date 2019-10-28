Deanna Bame Graham, 79, passed away peacefully October 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

Known as Bame, she was born June 14, 1940 in Onaway, and was the youngest of seven.

She graduated from Onaway High School in 1958. After high school, she attended and graduated from Beauty School in 1959.

On August 20, 1960 she married Leon W. Graham Jr. and after several moves, they settled in Warren, forming bonds with neighbors Rita and Bud Smith, and Jerry and Gay Redford, and their families. While living in Warren, she managed a restaurant where she was known for her homemade chili, pasties and the famous Friday night all-you-can-eat fish and chips. In addition to this achievement she and Leon owned and rented cottages on Black Lake, at Five-Mile Point, enabling her to share her love of the area with others. In January 1986, Leon and Bame made their home in Winter Springs, Florida where they lived for 20 years. Upon retirement, they relocated to Hangore Bay on Black Lake. Here they made lifetime memories with their family and dear friends Mary Kay and Don Siebel.

Bame was an avid hunter, who loved riding the fire lines looking for deer, elk and partridge. Her favorite pastimes with family included: putting puzzles together, working on her family tree, going to Disney World and spending her summers at Hangore Bay with “all her kids.”

She is survived by her loving husband, Leon W. Graham; daughters, Paula Graham and Kristin Espinal of Oviedo, Florida; a nephew, David (Suzy) Graham of Fenton; sisters-in-law, Janet (Don) Horroc

ks of Cheboygan and Judy Madden of Onaway; and a long list of loving nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

She adored her grandchildren, Cody Goreczky, Natalie Mullner, Emilio Espinal and Issabella Espinal, all of Oviedo.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bame and Luella Dean; brothers, Henry and Calvin Dean; sisters, Charlynn Dean, Zelda VanZant, Beverly Papin and Janet Badgero; and brothers-in-law Don Graham, William Badgero and Charlie Papin.

As wished, a service will not be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Deanna Graham, please visit banfieldfuneralhome.com.