Robert Bittner Heller, 92, was called to be with Jesus October 22, 2019. Robert was born October 1, 1927 to William and Dora (Bittner) Heller. He became a Child of God through the waters of Holy Baptism and remained faithful to the Lord throughout his life.

He served the Lord in several ways, one being he was a very faithful and dedicated member of his church choirs for many, many years. He retired from Calcite after years of dedicated service, and he loved fishing and playing spitzer.

Robert Heller was the cherished husband of 70 years to June (Wenzel) Heller; the dear father of Dee and (Dennis) Greenman of Holt; the Rev. David and (Linda) Heller of of Blue Ridge, Georgia; and the Rev. Richard (Doris) Heller of Park Ridge, Illinois. He was the loving grandfather to Jeremiah (Laura) Heller, J

oshua (Crystal) Heller, Jacob Heller, Jonah Heller, Jason (Heather) Greenman, Jill Greenman Steuber, Dianne (Sam) Moyer and Brian (Jennette) Heller. He was the proud great-grandfather of Brenden (Anna), Jenna, Autumn, Hunter, Nicholas, Alexander, Rose Marie, Ben, J.P., James, Scarlett, Natalie, Jordan, Aiden, Emma, Isaac and Carly; and the great-great-grandfather to Mason and Maya.

The funeral service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers City Monday, October 28 at 11 a.m. and will be preceded with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church.

.