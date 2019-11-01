Cards win the Presque Isle County volleyball championship

Congratulations to coach Steve Watson and the Lady Cardinals who won the county championship Wednesday in Onaway. The Cards took wins over Rogers City and Posen to claim the title.

All the teams are in district tournament action next week.

Rogers City plays in the Division 3 District 67 tournament hosted by Johannesburg-Lewiston. The Hurons take on Charlevoix Monday at 5:30 p.m. The winner will take on Inland Lakes Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the district championship game set for Friday at 7 p.m.

In the NSL tournament, the Hurons were defeated by Oscoda 21-25, 17-25 and split with Mio 22-25, 25-22. Rogers City split with Alcona 25-20, 17-25 before losing to Whittemore-Prescott 26-28, 14-25.

“They played well overall. There are definitely some good things from the day and positives to build on, yet also have a few things we need to fine tune. We played close matches, but just need to limit our errors and not give up easy points,” said Rogers City coach Erin Brege.

Statistically for the day Kyrsten Altman had 14 kills, 30 digs and three aces; Makenna Fessler four kills, 21 digs, seven aces and five blocks; Kristin Brege 40 assists, two aces and 19 digs.

Brooke Saile had 23 digs and 13 kills; Lauren Andrews added four digs and two aces, and Elle Bredow had five digs, three assists, six kills and an ace.

Posen went 6-4 at the NSL tournament to place third in the Little Dipper portion of the event.

“The girls started out the day a little flat, losing against the first two opponents, but then came back and beat the next three teams. We finished in the middle of the league, which was the goal for the year. I’m really proud of the girls as we have been battling injuries and that is hard,” said coach Michelle Mulka-Styma.

The Vikings lost to Hillman (23-25, 20-25) and Hale (16-25, 17-25) before a string of wins. Posen topped AuGres (25-23), Atlanta (25-11, 25-22) and Fairview (26-24, 25-14).

Riley Krajniak had 11 kills, 11 digs and eight aces; Mia Newhouse had three kills, three assists, 14 digs and three aces; and Ava Wesner had three kills, six assists, eight digs and two aces.

Abi Schellie had four kills; Maddie Menzel had 10 kills, six aces and five blocks; and Makayla Kamyszek added six kills, 22 assists, 10 digs and 11 aces.

Posen is in the Hillman District 104, taking on Vanderbilt Wednesday at 6 p.m. The winner advances to the finals Friday at 6 p.m.

Onaway plays Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. taking on the winner of Monday’s match between Hillman and Wolverine.

The district winner advances to the Cheboygan regional taking on the winner of the Pellston district.