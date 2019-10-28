RC City Council Minutes

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR

MEETING OF THE

ROGERS CITY

CITY COUNCILHELD IN

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

ROLL CALL: Adair, Bielas, Fuhrman, Nowak and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Fuhrman, to approve the agenda as presented. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Fuhrman, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of August 20, 2019 and Special Meeting of August 26, 2019 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT: CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Nowak, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $119,536.80 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-03

Nowak/Fuhrman, second reading and adoption the following Ordinance No. 2019-03, which was introduced for first reading at the August 20, 2019 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective upon publication of which is September 12.

AN ORDINANCE ADDING A NEW CHAPTER WITHIN THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, TO BE NUMBERED CHAPTER 22 AND TITLED “HOUSING,” ESTABLISHING ARTICLE I WITHIN THAT CHAPTER TITLED “RESIDENTIAL RENTAL UNITS,” ESTABLISHING DIVISION 1 WITHIN THAT ARTICLE TITLED “REGISTRATION,” AND ESTABLISHING DIVISION 2 WITHIN THAT ARTICLE TITLED “INSPECTIONS.”

THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ORDAINS:

The complete Ordinance was published in prior edition of Presque Isle County Advance

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RENTAL INSPECTIONS- FEES RESOLUTION NO. 2019-110

Bielas/Nowak to amend the fee schedule to add “Rental Inspections – $100.00 to include initial inspection and one follow-up inspection, if necessary; all additional inspections will be charged at $100 apiece.” ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ORDINANCE 2019-04

Adair/Bielas, that the following Ordinance No. 2019-04, which was introduced for first reading at the August 26, 2019 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective upon publication of which is September 5, 2019.

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 11.51 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY, ALLOWING FOR THE DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM IN THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY BY ADVANCED AUTHORIZATION BY ITS CITY COUNCIL.

The complete Ordinance was published in a prior edition of the Presque Isle County Advance

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

AUTHORIZATION OF GOOSE HUNT RESOLUTION NO. 2019-111

Nowak/Adair, to give the harbormaster, city manager and police chief the authorization to schedule such a hunt, including the discharge of firearms, following all state and federal guidelines with no one other than those selected by staff allowed to participate in the hunt.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS: BUDGET AMENDMENT RESOLUTION NO. 2019-112

Fuhrman/Adair: BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the 2019-2020 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this September 3, 2019 meeting which includes: In the debt service fund, budget $5,819,700 as “pension bond proceeds” revenue, in the debt service fund, budget $5,751,170 as “retirement” expense, in the debt service fund, budget $68,530 as a “transfer to the general fund” in the general fund, budget $68,530 as a “transfer from the debt service fund” Increase the budgeted “general fund balance” by $68,530. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

AGREEMENT – PFM RESOLUTION NO. 2019-113

Nowak/Adair, to approve the Agreement for Filing Assistance Services with PFM Financial Advisors LLC to complete necessary reporting to comply with regulations with the Securities and Exchange Commission in regard to the pension bonds and authorize Mayor McLennan to sign said agreement.