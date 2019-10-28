Ruth M. Williard

Ruth M. Williard, 93, passed peacefully at home October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, James A. Williard.

She is survived by her loving children, Lois Fons, Paul Williard and Kirk Williard; her beautiful grandchildren, Holly James, Andrew Fons, Timothy Fons, Kirk Williard II, Adam Williard and Clint Williard; as well as 17 wonderful great-grandchildren.

Funeral services took place October 11, 2019 in the chapel at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery, Troy.

Contributions can be made to Hospice of Michigan or the American Cancer Society.